Actor Sahil Khan brought to Mumbai in Mahadev Betting Case

Actor Sahil Khan, recognized for his roles in Bollywood films such as ‘Style’ and ‘Excuse Me’, found himself at the center of a legal storm as he was brought back to Mumbai from Chhattisgarh. The Mumbai Crime Branch’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) apprehended Khan in connection with the Mahadev Betting app case, an alleged betting scandal that has captured headlines across the nation.

Despite his arrest, Khan remained composed, expressing his faith in the country’s judicial system. However, his journey back to Mumbai was not without hurdles as the Bombay High Court had rejected his plea for pre-arrest bail, leading to his evasion of authorities for nearly two days before he was finally caught.

The allegations against Khan revolve around his purported involvement in running a betting platform and promoting illegal betting activities. His name emerged during the investigation into the Mahadev betting app case by the Matunga Police in Mumbai. Despite being granted anticipatory bail conditional on cooperation with the police, Khan’s failure to adhere to this condition led to his arrest.

The scope of the scandal is vast, with over 38 individuals, including Khan, implicated in the FIR. Among them are notable figures such as Mustakim, brother of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, and Ravi Upal. Interestingly, the chief accused, Ravi Uppal, was detained in Dubai last year, highlighting the international dimension of the case.

Actor Sahil Khan’s transition from the silver screen to the fitness industry added another layer of intrigue to the unfolding saga. As the case gained momentum, jurisdiction shifted from local authorities to the Crime Branch’s cyber cell, culminating in the formation of the SIT tasked with unraveling the intricacies of the alleged betting racket.

With the Mumbai Crime Branch now at the helm of the investigation, all eyes are on the unfolding developments as the legal proceedings against Sahil Khan and others involved in the Mahadev Betting app case continue to unfold.