A young girl was shot dead during celebratory firing at a wedding procession in the Buxar village of Simbhaoli area in Hapur on Monday. An FIR has been registered and teams of police sent to arrest the accused.

Rajendra Kumar, Station House Officer of Simbhaoli Police Station told that the incident was reported during the wedding procession of Mushte Hassan, 24, in his village Buxar on Monday afternoon. As the procession was passing through the streets of the village, Muskan (20), who was standing on the rooftop to witness the celebration, was injured by a bullet that was fired by Shanu, 40, the groom’s brother-in-law.

She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital from where she was referred to a hospital in Meerut but she died on way, said the cops.

Police said that an FIR was registered against Shanu and a probe to find his whereabouts was started. The gun that was used in the act is yet to be seized.