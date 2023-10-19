PM Modi to launch India’s first regional rapid transit system on Friday

On Friday Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Uttar Pradesh will inaugurate morning the priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut regional rapid transit system corridor at Sahibabad RapidX Station.

As part of the launch event, PM Modi will also flag off the RapidX train connecting Sahibabad to Duhai Depot.

The 17 km priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor that will be inaugurated, will connect Sahibabad to ‘Duhai Depot’ with stations at Ghaziabad, Guldhar and Duhai on the way. The foundation stone for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor was laid by the Prime Minister on March 8, 2019.

Advertisement

After the launch event, Prime Minister Modi will preside over a public programme in Sahibabad where he will address the gathering on the occasion of the launch of the rapid transport system.

With a design speed of 180 Kmph, the regional rapid transit system is a transformational initiative, that is designed to provide high-speed trains for intercity commuting every 15 minutes, which can go up to a frequency of every 5 minutes as per the requirement, an official release said.

A total of eight RRTS corridors have been identified to be developed in the national capital region, out of which three corridors have been prioritised to be implemented in Phase-I including Delhi – Ghaziabad – Meerut Corridor; Delhi – Gurugram – SNB – Alwar Corridor; and Delhi – Panipat Corridor.

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut route is being developed at a cost of more than Rs 30,000 crore, and will connect Delhi to Meerut in less than an hour of travel time going through the urban centres of Ghaziabad, Muradnagar, and Modinagar.