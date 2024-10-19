Celebrating 8 Years of UDAN: A Milestone in Indian Aviation

The Indian aviation sector has witnessed remarkable growth over the last decade, thanks mainly to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

By fostering an environment conducive to growth and innovation, India has emerged as the fastest-growing aviation market in the world, garnering global recognition for its airlines, which have excelled in both business models and operating standards, said FLY91’s MD and CEO, Manoj Chacko.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has been instrumental in this progress, opening up the skies and launching initiatives that have drawn substantial investments from around the globe. Among these initiatives, the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), more popularly known as UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik), stands out as a game-changer for the industry.

Launched eight years ago, UDAN aims to bridge the gap between India’s major cities and its underserved Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns, providing a much-needed boost to regional economies.

The RCS-UDAN scheme has truly been a cornerstone for the country’s aviation. It has fostered confidence among investors and paved the way for new airlines like FLY91, which proudly stands as India’s first private equity-funded startup airline.

With the support of this scheme, we are committed to connecting more towns and cities, unlocking economic potential, and driving business growth in these regions. The aviation business is capital-intensive, and RCS-UDAN offers the necessary support to enable airlines like ours to commence and sustain operations, said Chacko.

Recent years have seen India’s youth embracing travel like never before, with a growing desire to explore uncharted territories. Thanks to the regional connectivity initiative, airlines are now venturing into previously untapped destinations, which are quickly becoming popular among both domestic and international tourists. FLY91’s operations to Agatti, Jalgaon, and Sindhudurg have been met with overwhelming enthusiasm from modern travelers.

The RCS-UDAN scheme has been fundamental in establishing a safe, reliable, and efficient regional air transport network. It is a catalyst for uniting communities, fostering innovation, and driving economic activity. More importantly, it empowers the youth by providing a platform to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams. We firmly believe that through air connectivity, we can fuel the economic and social transformation of the nation, he added.