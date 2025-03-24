‘8 Saal, UP Barbad’: SP and Congress slam Yogi Government on anniversary

On the eighth anniversary of Yogi Adityanath’s government in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party (SP) raised the slogan “8 Saal, UP Barbad” (8 Years, UP Ruined), accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of misgovernance and lawlessness in the state.

SP President Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the BJP government had destroyed Uttar Pradesh over the past eight years.

“Today, Uttar Pradesh is plagued with questions and concerns everywhere. Women, daughters, and sisters are not safe. Injustice and atrocities are at their peak. The BJP has turned UP into a Jungle Raj. Cases of murder, robbery, and rape are continuously increasing,” he stated.

In a statement issued on Monday, Mr Yadav claimed that the BJP’s eight-year rule was marked by “unmatched deception.”

“In these eight years, the public has gained nothing under the BJP government. Corruption is rampant, and crime is flourishing. Criminals rule the state, and the entire region trembles due to rising cases of rape and killings of girls,” he charged.

He further alleged that women were unsafe not just in the capital, Lucknow, but across all districts of the state. “Officials and BJP leaders are looting Uttar Pradesh together. The BJP is illegally occupying lands across the state,” he claimed.

Yadav added that the people of UP were suffering due to inflation and unemployment.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai also criticized the Yogi government, stating that its “eight years of misrule” had made life miserable for the public.

“The state is in a dire condition, the people are suffering, and yet the government is indulging in self-congratulatory claims. Yogi Ji is trying to manipulate data to hide the truth. However, the prevailing chaos, misrule, and Jungle Raj in the state expose every lie,” Rai asserted.