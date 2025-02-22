Neeraj Peters’ ‘Rupa Bheda’ art show starts in Delhi

Doctor-turned-artist Neerja Chandna Peters’ milestone exhibition titled ‘Rupa Bheda’ featuring 80 abstractionist paintings started in Delhi with scholars hailing the same.

Curator Uma Nair opened the event at Bikaner House on Thursday evening, welcoming the gathering to the show that ideates geometric symbolism from a diverse array of materials.

The way the artist uses charcoal and pigments of paint in acrylics as well as lithe lines mirrors her interest in a unique balance and harmony, she noted at the gathering comprising renowned personalities from a range of fields.

Amongst the guests were art historian Aman Nath and heart surgeon Dr Satish Mathew, besides model-actress Neha Gupta, artist Poonam Bhatnagar and collector Franz Mojzis. Heritage photographer Manoj Aroraand heart surgeon Satish Mathew launched the catalogue on Neerja’s work.

From a monochromatic wall to magical colour tones, Neerja’s paintings are a “brilliant result of the reflection of light”, said Aman Nath about the February 20-25 Rupa Bheda, which is Neerja’s first independent event in her native country even as she has participated in 500 exhibitions (online and offline), besides three solos abroad.

The show features the latest of works by Neerja, who embraced painting one-and-a-half decades ago, phasing out her flourishing career as a medical practitioner. Rupa Bheda, at the Main Gallery of ‘Bikaner House’ near India Gate, has both artworks of large as well as small size. The gallery will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Uma Nair noted that self-taught Neerja, who has been creating works notable for their exploration of abstraction that is deeply invested in the process of a spiritual sojourn, merited wider recognition in the art circuits.

A trained physician who took to painting while raising her two children, Chandigarh-born Neerja’s is an engaging artistic journey following her branching out from writing poetry. Celebrating the chromatics of hues, Neerja positions herself as both audience as well as creator.