CDS Gen Anil Chauhan’s Algeria visit to bolster strategic defence partnership

India’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Anil Chauhan, will undertake an official visit to Algeria from October 31 to November 4, 2024, marking a significant milestone in the expanding defence partnership between India and Algeria. This visit highlights the strengthening diplomatic and military bonds shared by the two nations.

During his stay, General Chauhan will meet with General Said Chanegriha, Chief of Staff of Algeria’s People’s National Army, and engage in comprehensive discussions with senior officials from Algeria’s Ministry of National Defence (MoND). Talks will focus on bolstering defence ties through capacity building, strategic collaboration, training, technology exchanges, and support for India’s ‘Make in India’ initiatives. A Memorandum of Understanding on Defence Cooperation will also be signed, formalising increased military cooperation between the two nations.

A significant feature of the visit will be General Chauhan’s participation as Guest of Honour at Algeria’s Military Parade and Ceremony, commemorating the 70th Anniversary of Algeria’s 1954 Glorious Revolution. Additionally, the CDS will address senior officers at Algeria’s renowned Higher War School, furthering India’s commitment to military education and training.

The visit is anticipated to enhance the India-Algeria defence relationship, building on the recent visit of the Indian President to Algeria in October 2024, and reflects the countries’ mutual dedication to fostering trust and cooperation.