Rajnath, US intelligence chief reaffirm strength of defence partnership

India and the United States on Monday explored avenues for collaboration in cutting-edge defence innovation and niche technologies, reflecting their shared commitment to advancing mutual strategic interests at a meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and visiting US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

Additionally, the two sides addressed key areas such as enhancing interoperability and fostering greater integration of defence industrial supply chains to bolster resilience and innovation.

Ms Gabbard, who is the first top representative of the Donald Trump administration to visit India, is scheduled to address the Raisina Dialogue.

Drawing from the Joint Statement issued after the recent meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President Trump, the discussions between Mr Singh and Ms Gabbard reaffirmed the growing strength of the India-US bilateral defence partnership.

They emphasised that strategic security remains a vital pillar of the comprehensive global strategic cooperation between the two nations. They also reviewed the significant strides made in the areas of military exercises, strategic cooperation, integration of defence industrial supply chains and information-sharing cooperation, especially in the maritime domain, between India and the US.

The defence minister expressed gratitude to the US Director of National Intelligence for her steadfast goodwill and admiration for Indian culture and heritage, noting that such sentiments further deepen the bonds of friendship between India and the US, the Ministry of Defence said.