CDS confers MacGregor Memorial Medal Award on five

Five armed forces personnel were conferred MacGregor Memorial Medal Award for their outstanding contributions in the fields of military reconnaissance, exploration and adventure. Their felicitation was done by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, during an award ceremony held at the United Service Institution of India, here on Wednesday.

The awardees for 2023 included Wing Commander D Panda, and EA (R) Rahul Kumar Pandey (IN). Panda, who was part of more than 20 mountain climbing expeditions, successfully completed the famous ‘Khardungla Challenge Run’, starting from Khardung village at 12000 Ft, climbing through Khardung la pass at 17,618 Ft and culminating at Leh (11000 Ft) in September 2023.

In June 2023, Pandey, completed India’s toughest multi stage run ‘High 5 Hell Ultra race of 211 Kms, crossing 05 mountain passes viz Rohtang La, Baralachala, Nakeela, Lachungla, and Tanglangla, negotiating steep gradient with freezing temperatures ranging from -10 to -2 degree with frequent hail and rain and occasional snowfall.

For the year 2024, the award was given Colonel Ranveer Singh Jamwal Director, National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS), Dirang, Ram Ratan Jat (IN), and Sergeant Jhumar Ram Poonia.

Currently, on a mountaineering expedition to Mt Kanchenjunga, Jamwal conceptualised the historic ‘Har Shikhar Tiranga (HST) mission. In the groundbreaking expedition, the first of its kind, Col Jamwal and his team scaled the highest peaks in all 28 states of India between Oct 2022- Oct 2023. For his relentless commitment, consistency and sustained excellence in the field of adventure sports, Col Jamwal was awarded the MacGregor Memorial Medal in 2024.

Jat, the Chief EAA(R) with IN successfully achieved the Runner Up position in the Hell Ultra Race 2024 held as part of the Great Himalayan Running Festival (GHRF 24) conducted between in June 24 The sailor participated in the 480 Km race category of ultra-race organised by Hell Race Organisation along the famous Manali – Leh Highway, which is considered one of the toughest routes around the world owing to high at altitude and harsh weather conditions where oxygen levels dip below 40-60% in the narrow passes. He finished 2nd overall with a record time of 105:39:30 hrs. He thus also achieved the coveted title of being the Fastest Indian to complete the gruelling Hell Ultra-race of 480km, bettering the previous record by 08 hours.

Poonia, the AirField Safety Operator in IAF, represented India in CISM mountaineering expedition to Europe’s highest peak ’Mt Elbrus’ (6542M) in Russia and summited the peak in July 2024. The expedition was planned as climbing for peace to enhance international military cooperation.

Instituted on July 3, 1888, the MacGregor Memorial Medal commemorates Maj Gen Sir Charles Metcalfe MacGregor, KCB, CSI, CIE – founder of the United Service Institution of India established in 1870. Originally intended to recognise the acts of military reconnaissance and exploratory journeys, the medal’s scope was expanded in 1986, post-independence, to include military expeditions and adventure activities.