‘Exemplary courage’: CDS applauds troops’ bravery and professionalism amid Western threats

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Monday visited the strategically important Suratgarh Military Station and Naliya Air Force Station.

He was accompanied by Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, Army Commander of the South Western Command, and Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, South Western Air Command.

During the visit, the CDS interacted with troops, emphasizing the importance of operational readiness and resilience in the face of evolving security challenges.

He commended their high morale and operational preparedness, expressing full confidence in their ability to respond effectively to future threats.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Defence, General Chauhan’s visit was marked by a spirit of pride and recognition of the exemplary courage displayed by soldiers during Operation Sindoor.

He was briefed on the latest and robust air defence systems deployed during the operation. The CDS also held strategic discussions with senior military commanders.

General Chauhan praised the exceptional valour and professionalism exhibited by the soldiers during the active phase of the operation.

He highlighted their selfless dedication, resolute courage, and unwavering commitment in neutralizing multiple attempts by western adversaries to breach national security, adding that such actions uphold the highest standards of military professionalism.

He emphasized the necessity of remaining ever-prepared to respond to any challenge with decisive force.

In his address, the CDS also lauded the synergy between the armed services and extended his appreciation to the local civil administration for their support, underlining the critical importance of military–civil cooperation in such situations.

