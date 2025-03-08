CDS Gen Anil Chauhan Concludes Visit to Australia

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan concluded a successful visit to Australia.

This visit marked a significant step in strengthening India-Australia ties under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, reinforcing the two nations’ commitment to regional security and military collaboration.

During the visit, Gen Chauhan engaged in extensive discussions with Admiral David Johnston, Australia’s Chief of Defence Force, and members of the Chiefs of Staff Committee.

The meetings emphasized bolstering military cooperation with a focus on maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region, joint exercises, capacity building, and defence technology exchange. Discussions also explored new bilateral defence initiatives aimed at enhancing regional stability.

Gen Chauhan was welcomed with a ceremonial guard of honor at the Russell Offices of the Australian Defence Force, where he was formally received. He visited the Headquarters Joint Operations Command (HQJOC), gaining valuable insights into Australia’s operational command structure and examining opportunities for enhanced joint operations between the two armed forces.

Additionally, the CDS visited the Forces Command Headquarters of the Australian Army and Fleet Headquarters of the Royal Australian Navy, further strengthening maritime security cooperation and strategic coordination.

In support of India’s dedication to professional military training and education, Gen Chauhan visited the Australian Defence College (ADC). There, he held productive discussions with Rear Admiral James Lybrand, Commandant of the ADC, to enhance professional military education and exchange programs.

He also addressed senior officers undergoing the Defence & Strategic Studies Course, offering insights into the strategic challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. Moreover, Gen Chauhan interacted with Indian student officers at the ADC, commending their contribution to fostering bilateral military relations.

Further strengthening policy and strategic discourse, CDS Gen Chauhan chaired a round-table discussion at the Lowy Institute, Australia’s prominent think tank. He engaged in discussions with Air Chief Marshal (Retd) Sir Angus Houston, strategic expert Dr Michael Fullilove, and Sam Roggeveen.

The exchanges underscored India-Australia defence cooperation, multilateral security frameworks, and shared strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific.

A key highlight of the visit was Gen Chauhan’s tribute at the Australian War Memorial, where he laid a wreath to honor Indian soldiers who fought and sacrificed their lives during the Gallipoli campaign.

The visit also included a briefing on Advanced Navigation Systems, showcasing innovative battlefield technologies enhancing precision targeting and operational awareness.

Furthermore, Gen Chauhan toured prominent Australian defence industry facilities, exploring developments in advanced defence manufacturing, research, and technological innovations.