CDS Gen Chauhan calls for joint air & naval force integration to enhance combat power

The Headquarters Southern Air Command, in collaboration with the Centre for Air Power Studies (CAPS), hosted a seminar on “Synergising Air and Naval Forces: Enhancing Combat Power in the Indian Ocean Region”, on Tuesday.

The seminar was attended by senior officers from the Indian Armed Forces, with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan as the Chief Guest. Air Marshal SP Dharkar, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, also participated in the event.

In his keynote address, CDS Chauhan stressed the need for heightened preparedness and vigilance amidst the evolving global security dynamics. He highlighted India’s strategic position in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), emphasising that the maritime domain plays a pivotal role in safeguarding national interests and ensuring regional deterrence. He called for enhanced integration of air and naval power to strengthen India’s defence capabilities in the IOR.

General Chauhan further underscored the importance of modernising defence infrastructure, fostering strategic partnerships, and conducting joint operational exercises to bolster India’s defence posture. He stated that these efforts would be crucial in meeting emerging challenges in the maritime domain.

Air Chief Marshal SP Dharkar echoed the need for seamless coordination and real-time intelligence sharing between the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force to address potential threats in the region. He highlighted the importance of operational synergies and collaboration to enhance India’s combat capabilities in the maritime environment.

The seminar comprised two insightful sessions, where senior officers from the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, and CAPS deliberated on critical issues related to modern air-sea battle strategies, unmanned systems in maritime security, and the impact of geopolitical shifts on defence readiness. Discussions also covered optimal force readiness, resource allocation, and how to effectively manage technological advancements in enhancing combat power.

The event concluded with a strong consensus on the need for sustained modernisation, inter-service cooperation, and the continuous enhancement of operational capabilities to face future security challenges.