CBI apprehends 2 including an AE of DDA for bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation apprehended two accused persons including an Assistant Engineer and a Multi- Tasking Staff of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 2 lakh, sources said on Wednesday.

The central agency laid a wherein the alleged MTS was caught accepting Rs 2 lakh from the complainant, which was a part payment of the total bribe amount of Rs 2.8 lakh.

The probe agency had registered a case this February 11 against the two alleged accused persons, working with DDA, over allegations that the Assistant Engineer demanded undue advantage of Rs 3 lakh for clearing a bill, as reward.The accused, after negotiation, agreed to accept a bribe of Rs 280000 from the complainant.

According to the probe agency sources, further probe is underway in the matter. Meanwhile, it is being said that there is a third person, also of the land agency allegedly involved in the matter, who had not been apprehended as of now, sources added.