DDA nod for 3 housing schemes which include 25 pc discount for building, construction workers

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Monday approved Special Housing Schemes for construction and other workers, beneficiaries of PM-Vishwakarma and PM-SVAnidhi Scheme, auto drivers, cab drivers, women, SC/ST categories, war widows (veer naris), ex-servicemen, gallantry awardees and Divyangjan, at various locations.

The DDA, in its meeting chaired by Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena, who is also Chairman, DDA, took these decisions.

In a move, that would go a long way in meeting the housing needs of the residents of the city, especially those belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections and poorest of the poor, the authority approved launching of three housing schemes which include 25 per cent discount for building and construction workers, including beneficiaries of PM-Vishwakarma Scheme, in Narela and for other disadvantaged sections of society in Siraspur, Narela and Loknayak Puram. The other disadvantaged sections include auto-rickshaw drivers, (permit holders), cab drivers, women, and persons from SC/ST categories, war widows, persons with disabilities, ex-servicemen, and gallantry award recipients including PM-SVAnidhi Scheme.

Addressing the meeting, the Lt Governor said nobody till now, had given a serious thought to the housing needs of the poorest of the poor in the City. He underlined that construction workers, who constructed houses for millions of others did not have a roof over their own head and were forced to live in tents and shanties.

“This decision of the Authority will go on to prove a monumental turning point in the lives of such people, who would be able to live a life of dignity and earn their livelihood,” he emphasised.

Apart from this, launching of DDA Special Housing Scheme 2025, that will offer 110 flats in sought-after localities like Vasant Kunj, Dwarka and Rohini in addition to Ashoka Pahari, and Jahangirpuri, was also approved by the Authority.

To provide affordable housing to the construction workers, the authority has approved the launching of a Special Housing Scheme offering a 25 per cent discount on flats to registered Building and Construction Workers under the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (DBOCWWB) including beneficiaries of PM-Vishwakarma Scheme.

Approximately 700 EWS flats in Narela (Sector G2) to be offered with a 25 per cent discount to be offered under the scheme. The DDA is collaborating with financial institutions for on-the-spot financing options. This initiative to benefit workers in industrial areas such as Narela, Bawana, and Bhorgarh in North-West Delhi and surrounding NCR regions and the scheme to be available for a limited period till March 31,2025. Special discount of 25 per cent in the flats available under DDA Sasta Ghar Housing Scheme 2024 and DDA Madhyam Vargiya Housing Scheme 2024 for different sections of society, including beneficiaries of PM-SVAnidhi Scheme:

To promote Housing for All, the authority has given nod to 25 per cent discount on flats under the DDA Sasta Ghar Housing Scheme 2024 and DDA Madhyam Vargiya Housing Scheme 2024 for certain categories of people. These include auto-rickshaw drivers (permit holders), cab drivers, women, SC/ST, war widows, persons with disabilities, ex-servicemen, and gallantry award recipients and beneficiaries of PM-SVAnidhi Scheme.

Under the scheme, 25 per cent of available flats in Narela (all categories), Siraspur (LIG), and Loknayakpuram (LIG) will be reserved for eligible applicants on a first-come, first-serve reserved flats. Besides, 10 per cent of flats at Loknayakpuram (MIG) will also be reserved for the discount scheme. The scheme is available for a limited period until March 31, 2025.

After the impressive performance of its recently launched housing schemes, the Authority has approved the launching of DDA Special Housing Scheme 2025. Under this scheme, 110 flats (7 HIG, 58 MIG, and 45 LIG) to be offered in various localities like Vasant Kunj, Dwarka, Rohini, Ashoka Pahari, and Jahangirpuri. The flats at Vasant Kunj to be offered through an e-auction route while at other places will be offered on a first-cum-first-serve basis. This scheme provides a rare opportunity for buyers to own property in established, well-connected areas across Delhi.

The authority has also approved Change of land use of railway land at Shakurbasti measuring 4.63 Ha. from “Transportation (Circulation-Rail)” to “Residential (RD)”. The request was received from Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), a statutory authority under Ministry of Railways for development of railway land parcels entrusted to RLDA by the Railway Board, Government of India. Now, a public notice to be issued for inviting objections and suggestions.

The DDA also approved modification in the regulation for setting up Fuel Station on privately owned land in Delhi and policy guidelines for developed entities for disposal of EWS Units.