In the past two days, three Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) men and several supporters have been booked by the Police in three different cases of violation of the lockdown and misbehaving with the cops in Shamli and Meerut districts.

The Police have registered a case against BJP leader and party’s cooperative cell president Thakur Somveer Singh for convening a Panchayat in a village in Shamli district. Besides, two other BJP leaders and a worker have also been booked for the violation of lockdown and misbehaving with the cops in Meerut district.

Shamli Police lodged a case against Thakur Somveer Singh for convening a Panchayat in a village on May 10 on the basis of a video that went viral on social media. The matter came to the notice of police through a complaint in which it was said that a Panchayat was held by Singh.

The police initiated action on the basis of preliminary investigation and a case was registered against Singh and 69 others including his nine supporters and 60 unknown persons, said SP Shamli Vineet Jaiswal.

Meanwhile, BJP district president Shamli Satendra Tomar said that he had discussed the matter with Somveer Singh who told him that the video is two-year-old that has been purposely circulated on social media now.

On this claim of the BJP leader, SP Shamli assured that the police investigation will reveal the truth and the statement of Singh would be incorporated in the investigation.

In Meerut, a case was registered by the police against BJP worker Mukhiya Gurjar who is also the father of party’s jila panchayat president for violating lockdown and misbehaving with the cops on Sunday. Gurjar allegedly misbehaved with the cops who tried to stop his car in the Civil Lines area of Meerut after which the case was registered by the police.

On Monday, BJP leader Ajay Bhardwaj and his friend Anil Choudhary were booked in Meerut for using abusive language against the Police on social media. Bhardwaj is the brother of minister-designate in the state government and regional vice-president of BJP’s Kisan Morcha Sunil Bharala.

In fact, Bhardwaj expressed his dismay over the case on Mukhiya Gurjar via a Facebook post in which he used abusive language for cops. SP Rural Avinash Pandey said that a case has been registered against Ajay Bhardwaj at Inchauli Police Station for using abusive language on social media.

Bhardwaj’s brother Sunil Bharala, however, has denied the charges and said that his brother’s Facebook account was hacked and he did not post anything on social media against the cops. He said that the Police should act within the purview of law and should not settle down their scores in the name of lockdown.