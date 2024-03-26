Case against BRS MLC K Kavitha is not politically motivated, it’s a corruption case: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy stated that the case against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha was not politically motivated and was a case of corruption after she alleged that the case against her was not a money laundering case but one of “political laundering”.

G Kishan Reddy said, “The case against BRS MLC K Kavitha is not politically motivated. It is a case of corruption, liquor scam and related to Delhi’s AAP govt.”

He further said that during the investigation, her name came up.

“She went to Delhi and made a new group. She did business in liquor. She gave money to the AAP government. This has nothing to do with the Telangana BJP,” he added.

Kavitha was produced before the Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday at the end of her ED custody in Delhi excise policy money laundering case.

“This is not a money laundering case but a political laundering case. It is a fabricated and false case. One accused has joined the BJP, the second accused is getting a BJP ticket and the third accused has given 50 crore in electoral bonds. This is a political laundering case, we will come out clean,” she claimed.

The Rouse Avenue Court sent BRS MLC K Kavitha to Judicial Custody till April 9, 2024.

The Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, while sending her to Tihar Jail for 14 days, also fixed hearing on Interim bail plea for April 1, 2024.

Kavitha appeared in court through Senior Advocate Vikram Chaudhari, along with Advocates Nitesh Rana, Mohit Rao and Deepak Nagar. She had moved an interim bail application, citing that examinations of her 16-year-old son are about to begin.