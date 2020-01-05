A case has been registered against BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya for threatening government officials in Indore, the police said on Sunday.

The incident was shot in a video on Friday in Indore where the BJP leader is seen saying, “Our Sangh (RSS) leaders are here otherwise we would have set Indore on fire today.”

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and other senior leaders were in Indore for an internal conclave when the incident happened.

During the protest, the BJP alleged that the city officials were biased and taking politically motivated action against party workers.

“Based on a complaint, we registered an FIR against nearly 350 protesters, including Vijayvargiya and BJP MP from Indore Shankar Lalwani,” Sanyogitaganj police station inspector Narendra Singh Raghuvanshi said.

Vijayvargiya led a protest in Indore on Friday alleging that the Congress-led Madhya Pradesh government was targeting the BJP cadres.

As per the reports, top civic and police officials were invited to discuss the issues at the protest venue but no one turned up. Later some junior level officials reached the spot.

On this, Vijayvargiya was seen saying, “Have they become so big? The officers should understand that they are public servants.”

In the video, a top official was heard saying that he had no information about BJP leaders’ invite to top officials.

“Is there some protocol or not? We are making a written request to government officials that we want to meet them. Will they not even inform us that they are out of town? We will not tolerate this at all,” Vijayvargiya said in response.

“Our Sangh leaders are here otherwise we would have set Indore on fire today,” he added.