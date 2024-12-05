CAQM revokes GRAP III, IV curbs in Delhi-NCR

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Thursday revoked its anti-pollution measures under stages III and IV Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining areas following the Supreme Court’s directions.

Taking to social media platform X, CAQM said, “The Hon’ble Supreme Court in its hearing on date, based on the air quality data placed before the Hon’ble Supreme Court, inter-alia observed and permitted CAQM to revoke Stage IV but not to go below Stage-II of GRAP for the present.”

“The Sub-Committee, accordingly, has decided to revoke Stage-IV and Stage-III of GRAP in the entire NCR, with immediate effect. GRAP Stages II and I too however remain in force in the entire NCR,” the commission added.

This development came hours after the hearing of the matter related to Delhi’s air pollution in the apex court, with the court allowing relaxation due to the improvement in the AQI levels.

The sub-committee on GRAP, in its meeting, reviewed the air quality scenario in the region as well as the forecasts by the weather agencies including the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), and observed it has improved since some time, while there is a likelihood of AQI to remain inthe poor zone during the coming days.

However, the commission has asked the concerned agencies to intensify actions under stages I and II of the GRAP to prevent the AQI levels from slipping further.

The sub-committee said keeping in view the winter season when weather conditions may not be always favorable, it has asked the citizens to adhere to the charter.

Meanwhile, the CAQM may invoke the stages III and IV anti-pollution plan if the AQI levels spike beyond 350 and reach 400 respectively.