Canada India foundation to adopt orphan 75 children, who lost their parents due to Covid-19

Canada India Foundation is going to adopt 75 children who have lost both parents due to the COVID pandemic and provide them with the best of education and other related facilities.

The organization would adopt children below 17 years from families who have no other source of income and lost their business due to the pandemic, said National Convener Canada India Foundation Ritesh Malik here on Friday.

He said that the legal team of the organization would ensure all types of legal compliance, statutory provision and requirements in this regard are met. The organization has earmarked a budgetary provision of Rs.100000/- for each child to meet the expenses of their education, food, clothing and health.

Out of the total annual budget for each child, it would allocate 45% for their education, 35% for food, and 20% for health. The budget allocation can be increased after review on a quarterly basis, Malik said. He said only one child from one family who is having a rural background and living below the poverty line would be adopted by the organization after completing all legal and local formalities.

Initially, the child would be supported in their native places schools, later some brilliant children would be sponsored for study at prestigious residential schools in the country and all expenses incurred on education would be borne by the organization, the Foundation said. The Foundation would keep a check on the progress of each child and keep communicating with the local schools to provide help to the child.