Calicut University Result 2023 declared online at results.uoc.ac.in | Check now

Calicut University Result 2023: University of Calicut has announced the exam results 2023 for UG and PG courses including M.Sc. Geography, M.A. Sociology, M.A. Political Science, M.A Urdu, BBA, LLB, BMMC, M.Sc. Computer Science, M.Sc. Electronics, and M.Sc. Botany on the official website i.e. results.uoc.ac.in.

Candidates appeared for the different University examinations need to follow the below-mentioned steps to easily check their exam results 2023.

– Enter the official website of University of Calicut (UOC) i.e. uoc.ac.in.

– Click on the tab ‘Student Zone’

– A new window will open and candidates need to select the examinations tab and then move to the exam result tab.

– Select the course and click on the result tab.

– In the new window candidate need to enter the registered number followed by capcha and submit it online to get the result.

Advertisement

UOC Result 2023 | Direct Link

– Sixth Semester Bachelor Of Business Administration And Bachelor Of Laws (Honours) Regular Examination 4/2022

– Second Semester M.A. URDU CCSS Examination 4/2023 (2022 Admission)

– Sixth Semester Bachelor Of Business Administration And Bachelor Of Laws (Honours) Supplementary Examination 11/2022

Keep surfing this space for more news updates.