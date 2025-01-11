CAG report on ‘Liquorgate’ exposes Kejriwal, AAP Govt: Nadda

BJP chief JP Nadda on Saturday launched a scathing attack on former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP government over a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the now-scrapped excise policy of the Delhi government, claiming that the report has revealed a revenue loss of Rs 2,026 crore to the state exchequer and it has exposed the AAP chief as well as the AAP government.

It is worth mentioning that the said CAG report has not been officially tabled till date but its alleged content has been reported in some sections of the media.

The findings of alleged irregularities and lapses in Delhi government’s now-scrapped excise policy leading to a staggering loss of Rs 2,026 crore to the exchequer has drawn sharp criticism from the Opposition BJP, giving the saffron party fresh ammunition ahead of the February 5 Delhi Assembly elections.

In a post on X, Nadda said, “Intoxicated by power, high on misgovernance. ‘AAP’DA model of loot in full display and that too on something like liquor.”

The BJP chief further said it is just a matter of a few weeks before they (AAP government) is voted out and punished for its “misdeeds”.

“CAG Report on ‘Liquorgate’ exposes @ArvindKejriwal and @AamAadmiParty Gov. Intentional ‘Lapses’ in Policy Implementation. Rs 2026 Cr Loss to Exchequer money,” Nadda alleged.

BJP MP Anurag Thakur has also mounted an attack on the AAP and its supremo’s over the CAG ‘expose’.

Addressing a press conference here at the BJP headquarters, Thakur, while citing the CAG report, claimed that the Delhi liquor scam has caused a fiscal loss of Rs 2026 crore.

“The year 2025 is going on, but I have come to talk about 2026. Because 2025 is the financial year, the liquor scam is worth Rs 2026 crore,” the BJP MP said.

Further slamming the AAP government, Thakur said, ” If their (AAP) policies were so good then why were they taken aback?… Today AAP has no answer to Delhi’s broken roads, dirty water in homes, rising electricity bills, mountains of garbage and pollution… Today the people of Delhi want to be free from ‘AAP-da’.”

Meanwhile, the AAP has questioned the veracity of these claims, with the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh asking from where this so-called CAG report was getting ‘leaked’.

“Where is this CAG report? Where are these claims coming from? The CAG report has not been tabled, and they are making such claims,” he said.