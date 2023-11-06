Cabinet minister Dhariwal gets ticket in Congress’ last list of 21 contestants

The Congress on Sunday midnight fielded in its final list of 21 contestants Shanti Dhariwal, one of the senior most cabinet ministers and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s most loyal holding a number of departments, from Kota-North seat.

Dhariwal was requesting the party high command to give opportunity to his son in this election because of his old age, but the party considering BJP’s strong candidate Prahalad Gunjal on this seat did not take a risk and fielded Dhariwal as he has strong hold in Hadoti region.

Ramlal Chouhan will contest against former BJP Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje from Jhalarapatan seat.

Colonel Sona Ram Choudhary, former veteran MP who joined the Congress party has replaced Hema Ram Choudhary, who is presently Environment and Forest Minister from Gudha Malani seat in Barmer district.

Another MoS of the Gehlot cabinet Zahida Khan repeated from Kaman constituency.

Tomorrow is the last date of filing nomination papers in Rajasthan for November 25 assembly election. –

Meanwhile, the BJP released the remaining three contestants from Giriraaj Malinga, sitting Congress MLA who was denied the party ticket and yesterday joined BJP, was fielded from Badi seat. Deepak Kadawasar was given ticket from Barmer, and former BJP MLA Amraram Choudhary’s son Arun was placed at Pachpadra seat.

The BJP didi not oblige two of its state Presidents and former Minister Arun Chaturvedi, and Ashok Parnami (Jaipur mayor too).

Today is the last date of filing nomination papers. Scrutiny of papers will be done on 7 November, and the withdrawal of papers the November 9.