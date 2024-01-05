Cabinet declares Ayodhya airport as international airport

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday approved a proposal to declare Ayodhya Airport as an International Airport and naming it as “Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhyadham.”

Elevating Ayodhya Airport to international status is paramount for realizing Ayodhya’s economic potential and its significance as a global pilgrimage site, opening doors to foreign pilgrims and tourists, the Government said.

The airport’s name, “Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhyadham,” pays homage to Maharishi Valmiki, the sage attributed the composing of the epic Ramayana, adding a cultural touch to the airport’s identity.

Ayodhya, with its deep cultural roots is strategically positioned to become a key economic hub and pilgrimage site. The airport’s potential to attract international pilgrims and businesses aligns with the city’s historical prominence.