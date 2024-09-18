Cabinet decision on One Nation One Election will make democracy vibrant: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday welcomed the Union Cabinet’s decision to accept the recommendations of the high-level committee on simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and State assemblies, calling it an important step towards making democracy even more vibrant and participative.

”The Cabinet has accepted the recommendations of the High-Level Committee on Simultaneous Elections. I compliment our former President, Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji for spearheading this effort and consulting a wide range of stakeholders.” he wrote on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said India has taken a giant stride towards landmark electoral reforms with the Cabinet’s decision approving One Nation One Election.

”This reflects Modi Ji’s iron will to bolster our democracy through clean and financially efficient elections and accelerate economic growth through more productive allocation of resources,” he wrote on X.

BJP President and Union Health Minister J P Nadda said the Cabinet’s decision aims to streamline the electoral process and ensure better governance.

”The current system of holding elections at different times across states hampers development efforts and burdens the national treasury. Adopting “One Nation, One Election” will help lower election-related expenses and financial burden on the government,” he said.