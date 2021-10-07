Cabinet approves setting up off seven Meg Industrial Textile Parks

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the setting up of seven Mega Industrial Textile Region and Apparel (PM Mitra) parks with a total outlay of Rs 4445 crore in the coming five years.

The decision was taken in the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a view to positioning India strongly on the Global textiles map. The idea was to create a complete textile ecosystem in India to further the growth of the textile sector.

The 7 Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel Parks (PM MITRA) would be set up at Greenfield or brownfield sites in the states which would make available contiguous and encumbrance-free land parcels of more than 1,000 acres along with other textiles related facilities and ecosystems.

Earlier the setting up of PM Mitra parks was announced in the Union Budget 2020-21 with an integrated 5F vision—farm to firbe to the factory to fashion to foreign.

As the scheme, the Centre would give a Maximum Development Capital Support (DCS) of Rs 500 crore to all Greenfield PM MITRA and a maximum of Rs 200 Crore to Brownfield PM MITRA for the development of Common Infrastructure and Rs 300 Crore to each PM Mitra park for Competitiveness Incentive Support (CIS).

State Government support would include the provision of 1,000 Acre land for the development of a world-class industrial estate, said a senior officer of the Textile Ministry.

According to the Ministry, the Parks would have a Core Infrastructure, which includes an incubation Centre, Plug, and Play facility, Developed Factory Sites, Roads, Power, Water, and Waste Water system, Common Processing houses.

In the support infrastructure, the government would provide worker’s hostel and housing facilities, logistic parks, warehousing, medical, training, and skill development facilities. As per the cabinet approval, the PM MITRA would develop 50% Area for pure Manufacturing Activity, 20% area for utilities, and 10% of the area for commercial development.

PM MITRA would be developed by a Special Purpose Vehicle which will be owned by the State Government and Government of India in a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Mode. The Master Developer would not only develop the Industrial Park but also maintain it during the concession period. Selection of this Master Developer will happen based on objective criteria developed jointly by State and Central Governments.