The Union Cabinet has approved the continuation of the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) for the development of infrastructure facilities of the judiciary for five more years, starting April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2026.

The cabinet approved the implementation of the scheme in a mission mode through the National Mission for Justice Delivery and Legal Reforms in a bid to develop a well-equipped judicial infrastructure for easy access and timely delivery of justice to all,

The total cost of the scheme is estimated at Rs 9,000 crore, of which Rs 5,357 crore will be Central share, including Rs 50 crore for the Gram Nyayalayas Scheme.

The scheme will seek to aid the development in the infrastructure facility of the judiciary since several courts are still functioning out of rented premises and some in dilapidated conditions without the basic amenities.

This proposal will help in the construction of 3,800 court halls and 4,000 residential units (both new and ongoing projects) for judicial officers of district and subordinate courts, 1,450 lawyer halls, 1,450 toilet complexes and 3,800 digital computer rooms.

This will expectedly improve the functioning and performance of the judiciary in the country. The cabinet also approved the decision to support the Gram Nyayalayas by proving recurring and non-recurring grants for a period of five years with a total outlay of Rs 50 crore.

However, funds will be released to the states only after the notified Gram Nyayalayas are operationalised and Nyayadhikaris have been appointed and reported on the Gram Nyayalaya portal of the Department of justice.

A review will be undertaken after a year to assess whether the Gram Nyayalaya Scheme has successfully achieved its objective of providing speedy and affordable justice to the rural marginalized section of the society.

Since the inception of CSS in 2014, the Central government has provided only Rs 3,444 crore to the state governments and UTs, said a government statement, adding, “In sharp contrast, the present government during the last seven years has sanctioned Rs 5,200 crore till date, accounting for nearly 60 per cent of the sanctions made so far.”

…With IANS inputs