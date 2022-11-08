C.P. Gupta takes charge as new AGM/NCR

C.P. Gupta took the charge of Additional General Manager, North Central Railway. Prior to joining as Additional General Manager in NCR/Praygraj, he was posted as Principal Chief Engineer, at North Eastern Railway.

C.P. Gupta graduated in Civil Engineering from HBTI, Kanpur, and undertook post-graduation in Geotechnical Engineering from IIT, Delhi.

Gupta is from the 1986 batch of IRSE and joined Indian Railway in June 1988. He has an extensive work experience in Maintenance, Construction organizations as well as in different administrative capacities in Railways.

He has contributed a lot during his tenure in NCR as Chief Engineer/Track Machine, Chief Engineer/General, Chief Engineer/Works, and Chief Track Engineer. He has held important and challenging posts like Senior Divisional Engineer/coordination and Senior Divisional Engineer/headquarters in Prayagraj Division

He has worked as Divisional Railway Manager at Katihar; Chief Project Manager and General Manager/CPM/Kanpur in DFCCIL; Principal Chief Engineer & CPD/SD in Northern Railway and also served RDSO, Konkan railway, and NER in different capacities.

C.P. Gupta attended DRM’s Executive Leadership Program at SDA Bocconi Business School, Milan (Italy) in May 2018. He has also undergone training in connection with the supply of 6 No. point at Linz Austria and attended a Technology exchange session at JICA, Tokyo, Japan.