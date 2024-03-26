BJP files complaint with EC against Kerala CM, demands his ban in poll campaigns

The BJP has filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stating that the speech he made at the Constitution protection rally organised by LDF in Malappuram, violated the election Model Code of Conduct(MCC).

The complaint filed by BJP state executive member KK Surendran demanded that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan be banned from the Lok Sabha election campaign meetings, as he tried to create Hindu-Muslim divide and create hatred in the society in his speech at the Constitution protection rally.

The complaint alleges that Chief Minister Vijayan made the speech with the aim of instilling fear and hatred among the Muslim community. The complaint further alleged that the chief minister has said that ”Muslims cannot live in India by force of law and that the Chief Minister tried to create Hindu-Muslim divide and create hatred in the society”.

Meanwhile, the CPI-M-led LDF has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against BJP Attingal Lok Sabha candidate and Union Minister V Muraleedharan for the violation of MCC . The complaint stated that Muraleedharan used an image of an idol on a flex board for his election campaign.