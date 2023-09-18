“Building will never give results but discussion will…”: KC Venugopal

Congress leader KC Venugopal on the first day of the special session of Parliament said that the new Parliament building is not important but the discussion inside it is very important.

Today is the last day of Parliamentary proceedings in the old building. From tomorrow, proceedings will take place in the new Parliament building just beside the old one.

Venugopal told ANI “The old building is very beautiful, what is the problem in this one? Buildings are not important but the discussion inside them is very important. Parliament is for strengthening democracy and raising the concerns of the poor people of the country. When you talk about building, it will never give results but the discussion will.”

Advertisement

Congress leader further spoke on the women reservation bill and said if the government has any sincerity they should pass this in the special session.

“We are totally for women reservation, if they (the government) have any sincerity they should pass women reservation bill in this session. our LoP has told this in Rajya sabha too,” Venugopal said.

Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda also spoke on the last day of old Parliament building and said that he considers himself fortunate that his family has a part in this journey of 75 years.

“It is an emotional moment for all of us, I consider myself fortunate that our family also had a part in this journey of 75 years. My grandfather was released from the British prison and after release he had taken oath in this Parliament only, he was a Member of this Parliament till 1978. After that, my father was a member here and since the last 20 years, I got this opportunity. It is not easy to define this Parliament,” Deepender Singh Hooda told ANI.

The Special Session of the Parliament began at 11 am on Monday.

The session today will be held in the old Parliament building, and MPs will move into the building on September 19, the second day of the special session.

Earlier in the day, while, addressing media persons outside Parliament, PM Modi said that all decisions of the time to make India a developed country by 2047 will be taken in the new Parliament building.