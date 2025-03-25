‘Budget of Delhi’s Soul’: UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, who visited Delhi legislative assembly on the second day of budget session on Tuesday, described the state government’s budget as the “Budget of Delhi’s Soul”.

Mahana was welcomed by Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta to attended the budget session as a distinguished guest.

Advertisement

Commenting on the newly-elected Delhi government’s maiden budget for the fiscal year 2025-26, he remarked, “Today marked the presentation of the first budget of the new government. The size of this budget is approximately 31 per cent larger than that of the previous year. Special emphasis has been placed on capital expenditure.”

Advertisement

He said this budget is for the upliftment of the common citizens of Delhi, for the cleaning of River Yamuna, and other development aspects of the city and represents the soul of the national capital. “I am confident that this budget will prove beneficial for public welfare, ” he added.

Highlighting the historical significance of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Mahana stated, “This is the very house where the initial proceedings of Parliament used to take place.

The UP speaker further said, “It was my desire to visit the Delhi Legislative Assembly, and I am pleased to have had this opportunity.”