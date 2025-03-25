Delhi Budget 2024: Focus on women’s welfare with financial aid, safety measures, and childcare support

In a bid to empower women and enhance their safety, the Delhi government has announced several welfare schemes in its budget, including a Rs 2,500 monthly honorarium, installation of CCTV cameras, Pink PCR vans, and financial aid for expecting mothers.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, in her budget speech, stated that Rs 5,100 crore has been allocated for the launch of the Mahila Samridhi Yojana, under which eligible women will receive a monthly assistance of Rs 2,500. The scheme aims to boost women’s economic independence, decision-making capacity, and self-esteem.

Additionally, Rs 210 crore has been earmarked for the Mukhya Mantri Matru Vandna Yojana, which will supplement the ongoing Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY). This enhancement will increase the total financial benefit under the scheme to Rs 21,000, along with six nutritional kits for expecting mothers.

The budget also proposes Rs 50 crore for the Palna – National Creche Scheme, under which 500 Palna-Anganwadi-cum-Crèche Centres will be established. These centres will support working mothers by providing childcare facilities, enabling them to remain in the workforce after childbirth.

To ensure affordable housing for working women, the government plans to open two new Sakhi Niwas hostels, adding to the existing 14 working women’s hostels in Delhi, which currently accommodate 1,935 women.

The budget also includes provisions to upgrade 1,000 Anganwadi centres into Saksham Anganwadi Centres, with a proposed allocation of Rs 206 crore. These centres will be equipped with better infrastructure, modern facilities, and high-quality service delivery.

Furthermore, they will be co-located with other government buildings and linked to nearby government schools to facilitate seamless transition for children into formal education.