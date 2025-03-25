DFS headquarter to be revamped with Rs 125 crore: CM Rekha Gupta

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday that the headquarters of the Delhi Fire Services would be upgraded into a hi-tech building as per the requirements of the present day.

According to Gupta, the Delhi government has earmarked Rs 125 crore for capital projects under DFS in its budget allocations of 2025-26.

The government has also come up with a new plan to enhance fire response in interior areas of the city and will be introducing smaller vehicles as the first-responders and small fire engines will be deployed at different locations across the national capital.

The budget has allocated a financial provision for the modernisation of fire services, including procuring new bowsers, multi-articulated fire towers, ladder platforms and fire fighting vehicles.

There will be a provision for multi-utility vehicles equipped with special high pressure pumps, and real time monitoring instruments like cameras.

A consultant will also be appointed in to upgrade the control room of the national capital’s fire services, while technology based solutions will also be brought in place.