BTR seeks financial autonomy for sustainable development, eyes direct funding under Article 280

In a bid to accelerate development, the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in Assam has called for its inclusion under Article 280 of the Indian Constitution.

The move aims to obtain direct funding from the Union government, a crucial step to ensure long-term prosperity and growth for a region that has spent decades embroiled in insurgency but is now transitioning towards peace.

Advertisement

On the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the historic Bodo Peace Accord, which was signed on January 27, 2020, Pramod Boro, the Chief Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), reaffirmed the council’s demand for direct funding under Article 280.

Advertisement

This funding is vital to addressing the financial gaps that have hindered the region’s infrastructure development and economic growth.

Boro, who also served as the former president of the All Bodo Students Union, explained that while the region has made significant strides towards peace after over four decades of instability, there remain substantial challenges in fostering prosperity.

“Despite the peace we have attained, we still face considerable hurdles in making Bodoland a prosperous region. Direct funding through Article 280 will help bridge the financial gaps and provide essential resources for development,” said Boro.

The BTR, which includes the districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baska, Udalguri, and the newly added Tamulpur, is home to more than 31 lakh residents.

These districts, spread over 8,970 sq km, are primarily inhabited by the Bodo community, the largest Scheduled Tribe in Assam.

However, despite these resources, the region continues to struggle with limited infrastructure, poor banking services, and slow economic development due to its prolonged history of conflict.

Boro highlighted that the current budgetary allocation for the region is just Rs 800 crore, accounting for only 12% of Assam’s total state budget.

“The financial support from the Union government is crucial to rebuild Bodoland’s infrastructure and ensure that the benefits of peace reach every resident,” he added.

The demand for direct funding aligns with the provisions of Article 280, which empowers the Finance Commission to recommend the distribution of tax revenue between the Union and states, as well as allocate grants to local bodies.

If included in this article, BTR could enjoy greater financial autonomy, enabling more effective governance and development.

In addition to financial reforms, Boro also outlined a forward-looking vision for tourism development in Bodoland. He emphasised the region’s potential in eco-tourism, wildlife safaris, and river rafting, which could be significant sources of income and employment for the local population.

“If peace prevails for another five years, Bodoland could become a major tourist destination,” he said.

The BTC has also developed a vision document aimed at improving the lives of the region’s 26 communities, with plans to unveil a comprehensive development strategy by March to address issues like unemployment and economic migration.

Reflecting on the Bodo movement’s journey, Boro expressed gratitude to both the central and state governments for their role in bringing peace to the region, while calling for future demands to be “justified and rational.”