BSP’s conniving with BJP in civic polls, alleges Akhilesh Yadav

Accusing the BSP of conniving with the BJP in the civic polls in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has made an appeal to the voters here to beware of the conspiracy of the BSP.

Akhilesh Yadav said that the Samajwadi Party is taking everyone along by adopting the thoughts and principles of Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar and Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia. Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, he said that BJP people are doing politics of hate by instigating Hindu-Muslim divide.

“BJP has no work to show to the public. The BJP Government in the state has stopped the development works initiated during the Samajwadi Party government in the cities,” he averred.

The BJP government could not even provide basic facilities to the people in the cities and cheated them in the name of smart cities. There is corruption and loot in the name of smart cities. Besides, medical colleges do not have proper health facilities as the government is not giving a budget to the health sector,” he alleged.

The SP president said that the ongoing civic elections are for cleanliness in urban areas and for public facilities but the chief minister only talks about pistols. “If you ask the chief minister questions on cleanliness, traffic, public problems, unemployment, inflation, you get a gun instead. What can be expected from such a chief minister,” he alleged.

He said law and order has collapsed in the state. Everyday untoward incidents are happening with women and girls in the state. Traders are being harassed. Injustice and atrocities are at peak. The chief minister calls others mafia, if he had not withdrawn his own cases, his chartsheet would have been very long. All kinds of serious cases were registered against him, he further added.

Yadav made an appeal to the people to make all the candidates of Samajwadi Party alliance victorious.

In the press conference, Azad Samaj Party President Chandrashekhar Azad alias Ravan also appealed for the victory of Samajwadi Party and alliance candidates in the civic elections.