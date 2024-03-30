BSP to campaign intensively in the Lok Sabha polls

(BSP) which is going solo in the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh has chalked out an elaborate poll campaign in the country.

BSP supremo Mayawati will start her nationwide election tour from April 11. Mayawati, who will launch election rallies from Nagpur, will also hold 40 election rallies in the state.

Mayawati’s political successor and BSP’s National Coordinator Akash Anand will also address election public meetings in UP from April 6 in support of the party’s candidates.

Akash’s first election meeting will be held in Nagina Lok Sabha constituency of western UP.

Voting for first phase of polls in UP in 8 seats will be held on April 19 after the nomination process for the first phase gets completed on Saturday.

Along with Mayawati, who is contesting the elections alone without any alliance with any big party across the country, this time her young nephew Akash will also play an important role in the election campaign of the party candidates.

According to party sources, Mayawati’s rally is being planned on the first phase Lok Sabha seats of Western UP on April 12 &13.

It is worth noting that except UP-Uttarakhand, Akash, who is handling the responsibility of strengthening BSP in other states, will also hold election meetings in the state from April 6.

According to party leaders, Akash will hold a meeting in Nagina on April 6. Akash will hold two meetings on April 7 in Khurja of Bulandshahr and Sahibabad of Ghaziabad.

Akash’s election public meetings are proposed in Bareilly on April 8, Mathura and Agra on April 11, Hathras on April13 and Saharanpur and Kairana on April 17.

Meanwhile, Akash will hold public meetings in other states also.

Party leaders believe that being young, Akash’s election meetings will increase the inclination of the youth, especially from deprived communities, towards BSP, which will increase the party’s support base.

Since campaigning for the seven-phase elections is to continue till the end of May, the programs of Mayawati and Akash’s election meetings will be finalized as the phase-wise nomination process is completed, sources said.