BSP releases first list of candidates for Rajasthan polls

The Bahujan Samaj Party on Monday announced its first list of five candidates for the November 23 Rajasthan Assembly polls.

Hari Om Sharma will contest from Deeg Kumher constituency, while Imran Khan will represent Tizara. Mukesh Yadav will contest from Bansur, Mandan Mohan Bhandari from Bayana-Roopwas, and Rameshwar B Gurja from Dausa, the party statement said.

BSP state president Bhagwan Singh Baba said the list was released by party supremo Mayawati.

