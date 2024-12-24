BSP holds nationwide protest against Amit Shah’s statement on Dr Ambedkar

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Tuesday demonstrated across the country against Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement on Ambedkar.

Demonstrations were held at all district headquarters in Uttar Pradesh and lasted for about three hours.

Mayawati’s nephew, Akash Anand, wrote on social media that the Union Home Minister had insulted Baba Saheb in Parliament, and he will have to repent.

At the same time, BSP leaders and workers in Agra expressed their displeasure over Shah’s statement, holding flags and banners in their hands.

They also raised slogans against Shah.

BSP workers in Varanasi claimed that the party will have to fight a lot in the future.

Lawyers also gathered along with BSP workers in Gorakhpur. Slogans were raised against Amit Shah while holding Ambedkar’s photo. They said that Babasaheb’s insult would not be tolerated.

Last week, Mayawati had alleged that Amit Shah used abusive words about Babasaheb in Parliament, which she claimed was an insult to Ambedkar. She stated that her party believes Amit Shah should withdraw his statement and apologise.