BSP announces candidates for 8 assembly seats in UP bypolls

The BSP on Thursday released a list of eight candidates for the by-election to be held on nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.

The party has fielded Amit Verma from Katehari seat of Ambedkar Nagar, Jitendra Kumar Singh from Phulpur seat of Prayagraj, Shahnazar from Mirapur seat of Muzaffarnagar, and Virendra Kumar Shukla from Sisamau seat of Kanpur Nagar.

Similarly, Avnish Kumar Shakya from Karhal seat of Mainpuri, Rafatullah alias Neta Chhidda from Moradabad’s Kundarki, Parmanand Garm from Ghaziabad seat and Deepak Tiwari from Manjhwa seat of Mirzapur have been fielded by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Advertisement

The candidate for Khair seat has not been announced yet.