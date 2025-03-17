Opposition parties trying to weaken BSP: Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday reiterated her commitment for the Bahujan samaj and said there is no place for her siblings and relatives, adding that opposition parties are trying all means to weaken her party.

She also appealed that the Waqf Bill issue should be resolved through an amicable solution.

Addressing a press conference here, Mayawati said during a recently held programme on the birth anniversary of party founder Kanshi Ram, there was much enthusiasm among the cadre and it shows how they want to strengthen the party and Bahujan movement.

“I will never be able to weaken the selfishness of my siblings and relatives. Anyway, my siblings and other relatives are only a part of Bahujan society for me, nothing more than that. Apart from this, in the interest of party and movement, all the people of Bahujan society work with their full honesty and integrity, then they will be given a chance to move forward in the party and in this case, my relatives will not come in the way,” she said.

The BSP leader said the opposition parties are engaged in weakening the BSP, the only party of Bahujan Samaj.

“Parties with a casteist mentality are strongly trying to end the views of Ambedkar. But, Babasaheb Ambedkar and then Kanshi Ram dashed the desire of such people. Now we too will not allow the plans of such casteist parties to succeed in the interest of Bahujan society,” she announced.

The BSP chief said ,”It is well known that people of Dalit and other neglected classes in UP could neither sit in front of people of upper classes nor dare to sit on their equal chair before the formation of an absolute majority BSP government in 2007.”

She said Prime Minister Narendra Modi keeps mentioning his own poverty, but he has never suffered any caste discrimination like Dalits and other neglected classes. Our saints, gurus and great men also faced such discriminations which are still being faced by their followers, she added.

Raking up the controversial Waqf Bill, Mayawati said politics is being done by the government and the opposition on the Waqf Bill.

“If the matter was resolved by consensus in time, it would have been better. The Central Government must think again on this matter,” she suggested.