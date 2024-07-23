BRS, Telangana Cong slam Budget 2024-25 for being one-sided

The Telangana Congress unit and BRS leaders on Tuesday slammed the Union Budget alleging discrimination against the southern state, particularly for overlooking the commitments made in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 while fulfilling the same for Andhra Pradesh.

Currently, the BJP has eight MPs from the state yet the finance minister did not even mention Telangana in her Budget speech.

Telangana Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy claimed the budget completely neglected Telangana. “For the first time since 2014, a separate chapter titled ‘Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act’ was incorporated in the Budget but the finance minister did not mention the word ‘Telangana’ in her entire speech of 58 pages and 14,692 words,” said Reddy.

He said while they were not against the special funds allocated to AP, the Centre overlooked Telangana, pointing out the state government had submitted several proposals to all the ministries but to no avail.

He, particularly, mentioned Palamuru Ranga Reddy project for which Telangana was hoping to get funds this time. He said eight BJP MPs, including two Union ministers, failed to get a decent share for Telangana in the Union Budget.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao too lashed out saying that once again Telangana received nothing from the Union Budget. He mentioned in the past BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao had requested the central government to take decisions on nearly 35 promises made under the AP Reorganization Act.

Even the requests made by the current chief minister and ministers from Telangana during their visits to Delhi have been ignored. “The people of Telangana should think about what happened when they gave 16 seats to national parties like BJP and Congress. They should consider the funds allocated to Andhra Pradesh and Bihar … BJP and Congress MPs sitting in the Parliament did not speak a word on behalf of Telangana,” alleged KT Rama Rao.

He added, “Telangana will certainly teach a lesson to the BJP government for giving zero funds despite having eight MPs.”