Lok Sabha gives nod to Demands for Grants, Appropriation Bill for 2025-26

The Lok Sabha on Friday passed the Demands for Grants of various ministries in respect of the Union Budget for 2025-26.

The Lower House of Parliament passed the Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare for 2025-26. The House also passed the Demands for Grants for the Chemicals and Fertilisers, Power, Commerce and Industry, Housing and Urban Affairs, Information and Broadcasting and MSME by applying the guillotine.

Earlier, in the Lok Sabha, all the cut motions moved by members of the Opposition pertaining to outstanding Demands for Grants of various ministries were rejected during the voting.

The House also passed the Appropriation Bill (3), 2025, moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Appropriation Bill (3), 2025 authorises payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2025-26.

After completion of today’s business, the Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till Monday.