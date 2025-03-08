TG Cong MPs to raise Centre’s stepmotherly treatment in Parliament

Congress MPs in Telangana have decided to move an adjournment motion in the upcoming session of Parliament to raise the issue of the Centre’s stepmotherly treatment towards the state. A decision to this effect was taken at an all-party meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu even as Opposition BJP and BRS MPs chose to stay away. Hyderabad MP Asaduddion Owaisi of the AIMIM was the sole non-Congress MP to attend the meeting. The government came up with a list of 28 projects requiring central clearance and funds, including Metro Railway Phase II, Musi rejuvenation, the Future City project and the Regional Ring Road (RRR).

Union Minister for Mines and BJP leader G Kishan Reddy stated that he could not attend the meeting because he received the invitation at the last minute. However, he ruled out any compromise regarding the interests of Telangana. The four Rajya Sabha MPs from the BRS also did not attend the meeting. Owaisi committed to raising the issues listed by the state government in a booklet during the Parliament session.

Owaisi said, “I feel the Government of India is not treating the people of Telangana in a fair and just manner. Despite having 8 MPs from the BJP, with some being ministers, justice is not being done to Telangana in terms of sanctioning of projects. Our only demand is that on the basis of parity, what is being given to other states, the same should be sanctioned and approved for Telangana.”

The Deputy Chief Minister urged all MPs to move beyond politics and unite for the sake of Telangana. He said a list of projects had been compiled and the details would be sent to all MPs from the state through the office of the Resident Commissioner. The MPs who attended the meeting decided to raise the issue during the Zero Hour and Question Hour, as well as move an adjournment motion.

Speaking on the Opposition MPs who stayed away, the Deputy Chief Minister said, “If they claim they were not informed sufficiently in advance, we will ensure they are notified at least a week before the next meeting, and I will visit and invite them personally.”

Apart from new projects, the Congress government also included various central schemes like Navodaya schools.