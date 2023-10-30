BRS MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy stabbed during election campaigning in T’gana

BRS MP and party candidate from Dubbaka assembly constituency, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy was stabbed at an election rally in Surampally village in Telangana on Monday.

Reddy was rushed to a hospital by his supporters and is expected to be taken to Hyderabad for better treatment.

According to reports, Telangana Finance Minister and senior party leader T Harish Rao visited the injured Medak MP in the hospital.

Meanwhile, the assailant was identified as Raju from Cheppala village.

The incident was caught in a video where the assailant was seen beaten up by BRS supporters before handing him over to police. Raju pretended to shake hands with Reddy but stabbed him in the stomach.

Reddy was seen clutching his stomach and being helped by his supporters to board the vehicle before the driver drove him to the hospital.

The Dubbaka Assembly constituency is currently held by BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao who won the seat in a by-poll. The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) now wants to wrest the seat from the saffron party.