Breakthrough in Gogamedi murder, Raj police identifies shooters, SIT formed to probe the killing

In a significant breakthrough in the sensational murder of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gugamedi, the Rajasthan Police has identified both the shooters. One of the shooters has been identified as Rohit, a resident of Makrana, while the other is Nitin Fauji, a resident of Haryana’s Mahendragarh. Nitin is reportedly in the Indian Army.

According to reports, Nitin had come to his home in Haryana on November 1 after taking leave from the Army. However, he left without informing his family and hasn’t been in contact since then.

The police are now looking for info on the shooters’ whereabouts. A team of Rajasthan police has reportedly interrogated some of jailed gangsters connected to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Rohit Godara, a notorious gangster of the Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the murder.

Gogamedi was killed inside his residence in Jaipur on Tuesday afternoon. The shooters had come to his residence seeking a meeting with the deceased Karni Sena leader, reportedly to invite him to a wedding.

They were accompanied by another individual who also died in the firing. The third person has been identified as Navin Shekhawat, a resident of Rajasthan’s Shahpura. Naveen was a member of the Karni Sena and he had previously worked with Gogamedi.

The development comes hours after Rajasthan DGP Umesh Mishra announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the chilling murder of Gogamedi. The SIT team is headed by Additional Director General (Crime) Dinesh MN.

Additionally, the police have also announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for information on the whereabouts of the accused.

Meanwhile, protests were held across Rajasthan by the members of the Rajput community. The protesters demanded the immediate arrest of the accused. A Rajasthan bandh was also called today in protest against the murder.