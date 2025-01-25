Bravery honoured: Naik Dilwar Khan, Cap Deepak Singh,Corporal Vikky Pahade awarded Posthumous Gallantry Medals

Naik Dilwar Khan of the 28 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) has been posthumously awarded the Kirti Chakra for his extraordinary bravery and sacrifice while fighting terrorists in the Kupwara district of north Kashmir in July last year. His name is among the 93 gallantry awardees, including 11 posthumous recognitions, from the Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces, approved by President Droupadi Murmu on the eve of the 76th Republic Day.

Captain Deepak Singh, from the 48 RR, also receives the Shaurya Chakra (Posthumous) for his courageous leadership during an ongoing anti-terrorist operation in the forested areas of Assar in Doda district, Jammu. He was martyred while leading efforts to flush out Pakistani terrorists in August last year.

Corporal Vikky Pahade, a Communication Technician posted at Shahsitar, has been posthumously awarded the Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry) for his exceptional courage in the face of extreme danger. During a terrorist attack near Doba Ridge at Shahsitar, Poonch, Corporal Pahade sustained grievous injuries but continued to engage the terrorists with retaliatory fire, forcing one to take cover. Despite his severe wounds, he remained committed to his duty until he succumbed to his injuries at the Command Hospital in Udhampur.

The list of awardees includes two Kirti Chakras, one posthumous; 14 Shaurya Chakras, with three posthumous; one Bar to Sena Medal (Gallantry); 66 Sena Medals, including seven posthumous; two Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry); and eight Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).

A statement from the Ministry of Defence further mentioned that President Murmu also approved 305 other defence decorations, including 30 Param Vishisht Seva Medals, five Uttam Yudh Seva Medals, and 57 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals, among others.

In addition to the gallantry awards, the President has approved the President’s Tatrakshak Medal (PTM) and Tatrakshak Medal (TM) for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) personnel, recognizing their distinguished and meritorious service.

Furthermore, 58 Mentioned-in-Despatches awards, including four posthumous awards, were also approved for Armed Forces personnel. These include 55 from the Indian Army, with honours for operations such as Rakshak, Snow Leopard, Hifazat, and several others, as well as three from the Indian Air Force for Operation Sankalp.

These recognitions highlight the extraordinary courage, dedication, and sacrifice of India’s military personnel in the service of the nation.