Committed to ensuring welfare of soldiers: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday said his government is laying major thrust for enhancing the share of recruitment of youth from the state in the armed forces, while reiterating his resolve to the welfare of soldiers.

Interacting with a delegation led by Air Marshal Hardeep Bains, AVSM, VSM, the Commandant of National Defence College, the Chief Minister said that Punjab has a glorious history of serving the country in Indian Armed forces.

He said that though this trend has now dipped, the state government is making concerted efforts for giving fillip to the recruitment of youth in Armed forces by encouraging them.

Bhagwant Singh Mann said that already the Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute and Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute set up by the state government and C-Pyte centres are doing a commendable job in this direction.

The Chief Minister said that besides being the nation’s food bowl, Punjab also has a distinction of being the sword arm of the country and its people are well known all over the world for their courage, resilience and spirit of enterprise.

He said that every inch of this sacred land has the footprint of great Gurus, saints, seers and martyrs, who have shown us the way to oppose tyranny, injustice and oppression. Bhagwant Mann also said that the state has 532 kilometre of border with Pakistan due to which support of Armed forces is pivotal.

The Chief Minister said that Recognising the immense contribution of jawans of Armed forces, Paramilitary forces, Police and even Agnivirs in safeguarding unity and integrity of the country, the state government gives financial assistance worth Rs 1 crore to the family in case the jawans attain martyrdom in line of duty.

He said that this is in consonance with the commitment of the state government to ensure the well being of the soldiers (from Armed forces, paramilitary and Police) and their families. Bhagwant Singh Mann hoped that this humble initiative by the state will go a long way in helping the aggrieved family on one hand and securing their future on the other.

The Chief Minister said that the state Government has launched the first of its kind initiative in the country, a dedicated Sadak Suraksha Force to ensure enhanced security and to save precious lives on the State and National Highways.

He said that specially trained, freshly recruited 1597 personnel including girls are acting as the backbone to this force, who have been provided with the latest, fully equipped 144 vehicles and since its launch in February last year the state has witnessed a 48 per cent reduction in casualties due to accidents.

Bhagwant Singh Mann said that force has been deployed all along 4200 km of the Highways, prone to traffic accidents adding that in addition to patrolling in the assigned areas, they act as a deterrent for traffic violations and more.

Welcoming the delegates, the Chief Minister said that Punjab is glad to host this delegation comprising 15 officers including six foreign delegates of the rank of Brigadier/Jt Secretary equivalent from the Military, Civil Services and friendly foreign countries undertaking a tour of state from February 3-7, 2025.

He expressed hope that this tour will give an opportunity to delegates to visit the state and examine socio-political-economic, cultural and religious aspects. Likewise, Bhagwant Singh Mann envisioned that this tour will also apprise the delegates about the challenges of administration, governance and enforcing law and order, at state level and down to village level.

The Chief Minister also said that the delegates will also get a closer view of different aspects of the development including various Government-sponsored programmes for Social Development like Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Law and order.

Meanwhile, the visiting delegation, comprising officers from six foreign countries including Sri Lanka, Egypt, Korea, Oman, Russia and others lauded the steps being taken by the Chief Minister for the well being of armed forces and their families.