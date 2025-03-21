Delhi CM calls for proper upkeep of tricolour, statues of national heroes

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday issued comprehensive directives to all officers, departments, and organizations of the Delhi government regarding respectful maintenance of the national flag and statues of national heroes.

She mandated dignified handling and meticulous upkeep of the tricolour and its surrounding areas at all installation points across the national capital.

This directive emphasizes the importance of maintaining proper decorum and respect for our National Flag and the statues of the national heroes in accordance with established protocols and regulations.

Gupta said, “Our National Flag and Statues of the National Heroes represent our glorious history, struggles, and cultural heritage. Their respectful maintenance is not only our duty but also a source of inspiration and patriotism for future generations.”

The CM has also given directions to concerned authorities to undertake thorough inspection and proper maintenance of the national flag and the said statues installed across the city at various locations.

The directive specifically addresses that statues that have suffered damage or deterioration, must be repaired properly with due respect, or be replaced if required.

An order has been issued to launch a special campaign to address this issue and a compliance report to be submitted within 30 days.

She further highlighted that it is an important responsibility to honor the National Flag and the statues, and also contribute to preserve the same.

CM alleged that the previous governments installed the National Flag at many points in the city, but they did not pay attention to the maintenance, while noting that at many places the condition is not good.

Gupta stated that the objective of the Delhi government is to foster a deep sense of respect for the national flag and statues of the country’s heroes.