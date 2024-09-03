Strength, discipline, and technical prowess make our armed forces unparalleled: Yogi

“The Indian armed forces are unparalleled globally. Even India’s enemies acknowledge the strength, discipline, and technical prowess of its armed forces.”

These are the sentiments expressed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a ceremony of the armed forces here on Tuesday.

Stressing the need for the armed forces to tackle challenging situations within the country, Yogi said the grand event offered a glimpse of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of an Integrated Command where the coordination between the Army, the Air Force, and the Navy ensures swift victories over the enemy.

He said, “The Armed Forces is not merely a defence structure; they are the bedrock of our nation’s security, we should never forget this. Our brave soldiers stand ready to serve the country even at the cost of their lives, earning them the status of national heroes in the people’s hearts. We take immense pride in having such a capable and dedicated army, one that is prepared to defend the nation under any circumstances. ”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the vigilance of India’s brave soldiers which has enabled the nation to safeguard its borders with unwavering commitment in the face of adverse circumstances, successfully thwarting conspiracies. “The courage and valour of our soldiers provide reassurance to 140 crore Indians. Uttar Pradesh is fortunate to be the land of heroes with its youth having made significant contributions in every war fought for the nation’s security,” he said.

He reiterated his government’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of serving and retired soldiers and the families of fallen heroes. “The government provides an ex gratia payment of Rs 50 lakh to the families of soldiers who sacrifice their lives for the country’s defence, ensures government employment for a family member in the Uttar Pradesh government, and honours their memory by naming institutions and establishing memorials in their honour,” the Chief Minister added.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India has made rapid strides towards achieving self-reliance in defense production over the past decade, he claimed.

The CM said in February 2018, at the Investors Summit in Lucknow, the prime minister announced the establishment of two defence manufacturing corridors in the country. One of these corridors is being developed across six nodes in Uttar Pradesh. The state government has made significant progress by establishing strong coordination with the Ministry of Defense on all these nodes, he pointed out.

Yogi Adityanath said, “The DRDO BrahMos’s establishment of two key projects in Lucknow and Bharat Dynamics Limited in the Jhansi node of the Defense Industrial Corridor is progressing rapidly. These projects will enhance the country’s military strength and bolster national security by developing the latest equipment and technology on Indian soil, further empowering our defence services. Uttar Pradesh will continue to play a leading role in these national defence efforts.”

He emphasised that the Defence Corridor also creates enormous employment opportunities for the state’s youth. The successful organisation of the Defense Expo in February 2020 in Lucknow was crucial from an investment perspective.

Uttar Pradesh is already home to defence-related entities like HAL, Ordnance Factories, and Bharat Electronics Limited, and the state government is committed to their expansion.

The chief minister also took the opportunity to extend his heartfelt wishes to all three wings of the Armed Forces for their continued service to the nation. He said that the Armed Forces Ceremony would serve as a new source of inspiration for society and the younger generation, allowing the public to understand the strength of our armed forces and the vital role our soldiers play in ensuring the nation’s security.