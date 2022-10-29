Boy killed for resisting eve-teasing of his sister in Central Delhi

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death on the street in central Delhi for resisting eve-teasing of his sister. The incident occurred on October 28 night in the Patel Nagar area of Delhi.

The deceased has been identified as Manoj Kumar Negi, a resident of Baljeet Nagar, Delhi.

A case of murder has been registered at the Patel Nagar police station and two Child in Conflict with Law (CCL) assailants have been apprehended along with weapon of offence.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Delhi said a PCR call was received at the police station regarding the incident at about 9.22 pm on October 28. During preliminary inquiry, father of the deceased, Chandan Singh Negi, alleged that his son revealed that two juveniles were involved in the case.

A few days ago, as they had passed inappropriate remarks on his sister, Manoj had slapped one of the CCLs. Infuriated by this the two CCLs stabbed Manoj multiple times to avenge the slap while he was on his way home from his computer classes.

A case was registered on the statement of the father of the deceased and two CCLs have been apprehended.

During investigation, it was found that no complaint was made by the girl or her family members for molestation or sexual harassment at the police station.

Further investigation of the case is in progress.