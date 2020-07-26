Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday posted a video on Twitter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his mother which he claimed is becoming very popular on Iranian and Arab social media.

In the video, PM Modi was seen sitting beside his mother and she was seen pampering his son and feeding him with her hands.

“Boundless affection, endless positivity…the love of a Mother is infinite…got this video, which is becoming very popular on Iranian and Arab social media. It’ll surely make you smile,” Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said in the tweet.

Boundless affection, endless positivity…the love of a Mother is infinite…got this video, which is becoming very popular on Iranian and Arab social media. It’ll surely make you smile. pic.twitter.com/gkuRYa1UEl — Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (@naqvimukhtar) July 26, 2020

PM’s mother, Heeraben, was also seen wiping his mouth with a handkerchief.

Heeraben Modi has been very active in promoting Prime Minister over his differnet projects and schemes whether it was getting in queue during demonetization or contributing for the PMCARES Fund.

Heeraben had donated Rs 25,000 from her savings to the newly created PM-CARES fund to fight the battle against the deadly novel coronavirus.